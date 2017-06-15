Rain delays in baseball can be inconvenient and boring. But one White Sox player made the most of Wednesday night’s delay.
Rather than waiting for the rain delay to end, Tyler Saladino decided to keep himself entertained by interacting with fans.
Saladino signed one fan’s forehead.
And he also proved that he knows the art of the deal after trading signed batting gloves for a fan’s churro.
Despite being recharged by the churro after the rain delay, Saladino and the White Sox fell 10-6 to the Orioles.