Saladino entertains himself with fans during Wednesday rain delay

Chicago White Sox Tyler Saladino hits against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game. | Matt York/Associated Press

Rain delays in baseball can be inconvenient and boring. But one White Sox player made the most of Wednesday night’s delay.

Rather than waiting for the rain delay to end, Tyler Saladino decided to keep himself entertained by interacting with fans.

Saladino signed one fan’s forehead.

And he also proved that he knows the art of the deal after trading signed batting gloves for a fan’s churro.

haha I got 2 churros to eat,while Tyler Saladino was entertaining the crowd I exchanged a churro for gloves @barstoolWSD @SaladinoTyler pic.twitter.com/uVOpV6Sj4z — Dylan Stark (@D_Stark177) June 15, 2017

Despite being recharged by the churro after the rain delay, Saladino and the White Sox fell 10-6 to the Orioles.