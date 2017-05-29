Sale has no regrets as he prepares to face White Sox for first time

Chris Sale admits he isn’t certain how he will feel when he takes the mound at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday and pitches against his former team for the first time.

On Monday, the former White Sox ace made his way into his visitor’s clubhouse along with his new Red Sox teammates. He acknowledged that making the longer walk down a tunnel he had passed through so many times during his seven seasons with the Sox was different and weird. So to, Sale said Monday, will be his 11th start of the season when he will face a lineup full of familiar faces and squares off against Jose Quintana.

But after seven years with the Sox, who officially started their rebuild when they traded Sale to the Red Sox in the offseason, Sale returns to Chicago with no ill will toward the organization that gave him his start in professional baseball.

“I knew stuff like this happens in the game. I’ve seen a lot of teammates while I was over there get traded or go elsewhere through free agency and things like that,” Sale said Monday morning. “You always know it’s a possibility and you just deal with it. There’s no hard feelings. It just came to a point in time where that’s what needed to happen.

“Like I said, I’m appreciative of everything that’s gone on. This is where I called home for a long time, and it got me to this point in my career.”

Video: Chris Sale talks about returning to face White Sox pic.twitter.com/C2h2rgrgTz — Jeff Arnold (@JeffArnold_) May 29, 2017

Sale (5-2) enters Tuesday’s start with a major league best 101 strikeouts in 10 starts for the Red Sox. After matching his career-best 17 victories last season, Sale was dealt to Boston in a deal that included top prospect and second baseman Yoan Moncada. Sale said Monday that the transition has been seamless for the most part, which is evident in the way he has performed with the Red Sox.

Sale struck out at least 10 hitters in eight straight games and has been “everything and more” the Red Sox were hoping for, Red Sox manager John Farrell said on Monday.

Yet, for all of his success in his new-found baseball surroundings, Sale’s history with the Sox isn’t lost on him. He stopped into the Sox clubhouse Monday and remains in contact with former teammates like Quintana, who on Monday called Sale the best teammate he has ever played with.

“I miss his energy,” Quintana said. “We have a lot of guys here with energy too, but I miss the energy he had every time we talked in the dugout, watching the game.”

Added Sox pitching coach Don Cooper: “I saw him on video the other day and that was strange to watch, but it is what it is. I’ve been doing this for awhile and people have come and gone. It’s unfortunate that he had to go, that he left us, because he’s one of the top 10 pitchers in the world. There’s always the discussion ‘who’s this, who’s that’ but all I know is he’s got to be in the top 10 of everybody on the planet.”

At times, Sale’s emotions were put on full display and boiled over to the point where it became an issue and impacted his relationship with Sox front office officials. But on Monday, Sale reiterated more than once that he has no hard feelings toward his former employer and looks back on his seven years with fondness.

He referred to “a couple blips on the radar” that included him cutting up throwback jerseys the Sox were scheduled to wear in a game last summer. But his good memories, Sale said, outweigh the bad “more times than not” as he prepares for make his first start against his former team.

Asked if he has any regrets about his time with the Sox, Sale was quick to answer, saying he did not.

“It got me to where I am today,” Sale said. “(I) can’t change the past — just try to become better in the future. (I’m) appreciative of my time here, the people I met here, the relationships I built, most of the things I did here, too. I’m appreciative of everybody involved that got me to this point right here. Without a lot of people in this building I wouldn’t be sitting here right now, that’s for sure.”

