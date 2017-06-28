Sanchez all over the place in White Sox lineup

Yolmer Sanchez, who has hit in all nine positions in White Sox batting orders this season (although not starting at No. 3, 4 or 5), led off for the eighth time in the Sox game against the Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field Wednesday. Sanchez has started in the second spot seven times, in the sixth spot five times, seventh 21 times, eighth two times and ninth 17 times.

“I don’t see a difference,’’ Sanchez said Wednesday. “You just lead off in the first inning, then you don’t know what spot you’re going to hit. Mentally it’s a little different, but I do know leading off if I get on base it’s important because Melky (Cabrera) and Pito (Jose Abreu) are behind me capable of driving me in with a double or homer.’’

Abreu is batting .375 with eight doubles, three home runs, 18 RBI and a .639 slugging percentage in his last

17 games. Cabrera has hit safely in 13 of his last 15 game and his batting .333 with six homers and 23 RBI in his last 33.

After a hot start, Sanchez was 14-for-65 with four RBI in his last 20 games, leveling him off to a .278/.333..406 hitting line which falls more in line to what might have been expected from him. Infielder Tyler Saladino’s back injury and Sanchez’ performance have resulted in giving him 37 starts in the Sox’ last 41 games, most of them at second base.

“I’m trying to keep it simple,’’ he said. “When I try to do too much I don’t get the results, so that’s when I need to calm down and focus on the simple things.’’

Yolmer Sanchez hits a single in the third inning against the Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field Tuesday. (Getty Images)

Right on, Q

Kevan Smith, who caught Jose Quintana’s 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Yankees Tuesday for his fifth strong start in as many June outings, had this to say about the White Sox left-hander the next day: “He’s back.’’

“He just had all of his pitches,’’ Smith said. “He could throw all of them for strikes. He had confidence with each pitch.’’

Smith said he and Quintana were on the same page on pitch selection. But the key was Quintana executing his fastball, a sharp curve and improving changeup.

“When he’s hitting his spots and he’s working both sides of the plate with his offspeed, he’s unhittable,’’ Smith said. “It’s certainly been fun catching him these last two starts.’’

Smith has had fun at the plate as well of late, batting .389 over his last 10 games while splitting catching duty with Omar Narvaez, who caught Carlos Rodon Wednesday

Adjustment time for Avi

Avisail Garcia was hitless in his last four games, matching his season high, going into Wednesday. The Sox’ top All-Star candidate was 1-for-21 in his previous five games.

“Actually, they’re making some adjustments with Avi,’’ manager Rick Renteria said. “He’s probably trying to continue to do what he’s been doing form the beginning of the season, but he also has to take a step back, regroup and understand they’re trying to do different things to him and continue to be patient, and he’ll be fine.’’

Ranger danger

Probables for the weekend series against the Rangers at U.S. Cellular Field: Friday, TBA vs. Mike Pelfrey; Saturday: Cole Hamels vs. Derek Holland; Sunday, Tyson Ross vs. Quintana. Holland was drafted by the Rangers in 2006 and pitched for them from 2009-16.

Leury update

Center fielder Leury Garcia, on the disabled list with a bruised left hand, “is still a little sore” but improving, Renteria said.