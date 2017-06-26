Schwarber before his first minor league start: ‘It is what it is’

Power-hitter and outfielder Kyle Schwarber was sent down to Class AAA Iowa last week after being in a 2.5 month slump.

“It is what it is,” Schwarber said Monday before his first start in the minors this season.

Schwarber said he wasn’t surprised the Cubs finally pulled the trigger and sent him down the the minors. He’s been struggling at the plate all season, batting .171 with 12 home runs and 28 RBI.

Iowa Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber talks to reporters before a Triple-A baseball game against the New Orleans Baby Cakes. | Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

“The numbers spoke for themselves,” Schwarber said. “Obviously you never want to come back down here but it’s an opportunity to get back down here and be myself.”

Schwarber said he wants to work on regaining his confidence, but doesn’t want to stay there for long.

“I’m not here to be you know try to you know change everything,” he said. “I want to stay myself and get back to myself.”