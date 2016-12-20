Scott Darling could eat into Corey Crawford’s playing time

Corey Crawford was back on the ice with his teammates Tuesday morning for the first time since undergoing an appendectomy on Dec. 3 in Philadelphia. He looked like his old self, lunging for shots, popping back to his feet after hitting the ice for a save, and snatching pucks out of the air with his usual panache.

Crawford likely will reclaim his net on Friday, against the Colorado Avalanche.

But he might have to share it a little more going forward

Scott Darling’s outstanding play in Crawford’s absence might have changed the Blackhawks’ goaltending dynamic. Ever since Crawford established himself as the Hawks’ No. 1 goalie in the latter half of the 2010-11 season, he’s been a workhorse. Basically, the only way Crawford sits is if the Hawks are playing on back-to-back nights, or if he’s injured.

And Crawford is still the Hawks’ unquestioned No. 1. But entering Tuesday’s game against Ottawa, Darling had gone 6-2-1 in Crawford’s absence, including the current 6-0-1 stretch. He has a .938 save percentage in that stretch, and has given up one goal or no goals in five of his last seven starts.

“It will get some discussion, knowing that we’ll keep an eye on Corey,” Hawks coach Joel Quenneville said. “Going into the season, you anticipate [Darling] playing all the back-to-backs, and getting more based on performance, and how [Crawford] is handling it, as well. That will [factor] into the decision. Certainly, he’s enhanced how we view the opportunity — him getting a little bit more, and making it tough when we’re making decisions on who’s in net.”

Crawford has played either 57, 58 or 59 games in in his five full-length seasons in the NHL (he played 30 of 48 during the lockout-shortened 2013 campaign). Had it not been for injuries, he likely would have played closer to 65 each season. Like any goalie, he wants to play as often as possible. But he could only rave about how well Darling has played in his absence.

“Unbelievable,” Crawford said. “He’s been great for us ever since he came here. He’s just looking for a chance. He’s been great. He stole a few games there, some great performances. Made some big saves in the other games, too, at key points in the game. You can’t ask for more than that.”

Of course, Crawford’s play could dictate just how much of a timeshare it becomes. Before the surgery, he was playing brilliantly, with a 12-6-2 record, a .927 save percentage and a 2.27 goals-against average. He had won his last three starts, making 30, 38 and 34 saves in the process. He’s hoping it won’t take long to find that groove again.

“It’d be nice to get the feeling back right away,” Crawford said. “That’s the plan. That’s what I’m trying to do, or build in practice. I can’t wait to get back in there.”

Crawford said he felt fortunate that his appendix didn’t actually burst. He had flu-like symptoms, including a fever, but not much pain when head athletic trainer Mike Gapski and team doctor Michael Terry realized he needed to go to the hospital. Crawford was able to fly home from Philadelphia with the team that night, and said he was feeling better just three or four days after the surgery.

After nearly two weeks off the ice, Tuesday was Crawford’s fifth straight day practicing, but his first with his teammates.

“I feel good, it’s nice to see them again,” he said. “That road trip felt like an eternity.”

