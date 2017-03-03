Scott Darling latest Blackhawks player to suffer injury

Add another one to the Blackhawks’ roster of injuries.

Hawks coach Joel Quenneville said after Friday’s win over the New York Islanders that Scott Darling will be out for three weeks after suffering an upper-body injury at the end of the Friday morning skate. Quenneville said the injury “could’ve been” on a shot, and that “we’ll see” if Corey Crawford starts Saturday in Nashville.

To take Darling’s place, the Hawks called up Jeff Glass from Rockford. And whether it’s in games or practices, the Hawks will get a look at Glass, albeit at a cost. It also means the Hawks’ depth will be tested even more.

“With injuries I don’t think there’s any good timing,” Quenneville said. “I think that’s all part of our game.”

Scott Darling makes a stop on Philadelphia's Wayne Simmonds. | Associated Press

Darling is 16-5-2 with a 2.13 goals-against average and .931 save percentage, making a strong case to be a starter somewhere in the NHL.

Glass, 31, was 5-7-1 with a 2.62 goals-against average and .910 save percentage at Rockford after joining the IceHogs on Jan. 10. On Feb. 23, Glass signed a two-year contract through the 2017-18 season after having been on a minor-league deal with the IceHogs.