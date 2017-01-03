Scott Darling, Patrick Kane lead Hawks to another win

There were at least six future Hall of Famers going at it Wednesday night at the United Center — seven if you count the man behind the Blackhawks bench. On one side, you had Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, Marian Hossa and Duncan Keith. On the other, you had Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

And the game that NBC executives can only pray was a Stanley Cup Final preview lived up to the billing, as the Hawks pulled out an entertaining 3-1 victory — their fifth straight and 10th in their last 11 games. Patrick Kane scored his second hat trick in three games — he has 12 goals in the last 11 games — in the meeting of the last two Stanley Cup champions.

But for all the offensive talent on display, it was a brilliant goaltending duel between Scott Darling and Marc-Andre Fleury, both of whom could be destined for other teams next season, that stole the show.

Darling, making his second consecutive start to allow Corey Crawford time to recover from an illness, was outstanding all night, making 36 saves, including several of the highlight-reel variety. Perhaps none was bigger than his gloved robbery of Matt Cullen on the doorstep at 5:01 of the third period, with the Hawks clinging to a 2-1 lead.

The Hawks, already without Niklas Hjalmarsson (upper body) and taking it slow with newly acquired Johnny Oduya (ankle), took another blow on Wednesday, as Artem Anisimov limped off the ice after one shift in the second period and didn’t return.

After a spirited but scoreless first period, things really picked up in the second. Crosby drew iron in the opening minutes, and Scott Darling scrambled to several big stops to keep it 0-0. The Hawks got on the board first when Nick Schmaltz — filling in at center for Anisimov — picked Jake Guentzel’s pocket at the Hawks’ blue line and fed Kane on the rush for the goal.

After Fleury made a couple of spectacular saves on Ryan Hartman and Brent Seabrook in succession, the Penguins finally broke through Darling on a roofed backhander by Scott Wilson at 17:00 of the second. But the Hawks took the lead back in the final minute of the period when Richard Panik made a phenomenal move around Malkin — toe-dragging the puck between his own skates and kicking it to his backhand — before rifling a forehand past Fleury. Kane added a pair of third-period goals, including another off a Schmaltz feed and an empty-netter in the final minute to seal it.

Russian focus

Now that the trade deadline is behind him, Hawks general manager Stan Bowman plans to get in touch with Maxim Shalunov and his agent. Shalunov, a 2011 fourth-round pick, just finished his season in the KHL, and could come over to Chicago before the end of the NHL season if he can get out of his Novosibirsk Sibir contract. Shalunov had 19 goals and 18 assists in 49 games this season, and has turned into a high-end prospect.

“I got a chance to see Max play, it was probably about a month ago over in Finland, and he brings a lot to the table,” Bowman said. “He’s a big kid, great skill set, and his skating has come along over the past couple years. Part of it is going to be what their intentions are, and what their plans are. We’ll see where that goes over the next couple weeks.”

Minor move

The Hawks made one minor-league deal on Wednesday, sending forwards Spencer Abbott and Sam Carrick to Anaheim for forward Kenton Helgesen and a 2019 seventh-round pick. Helgesen was playing in the ECHL, where he had three goals in 38 games.

