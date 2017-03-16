Scott Darling, Richard Panik lead Blackhawks past Senators

OTTAWA — Scott Darling and Mike Condon know each other well, working together at a goalie camp most summers at Seven Bridges Ice Arena in Woodridge. Just a few years ago, both of them were toiling in the ECHL, a far cry from the NHL.

But on Thursday, the two went head to head in a splendid goaltending duel. Darling finished with 33 saves and Richard Panik’s power-play goal with 3:01 left proved to be the game-winner in a 2-1 Blackhawks victory. With the Wild losing at Carolina, the Hawks are now three points up in the Central Division standings (Minnesota still has a game in hand).

It was Darling’s first start since March 1, and his first action since suffering an upper-body injury on March 12, one that was originally expected to keep him out for three weeks. Joel Quenneville didn’t have to give Darling the start, not with a back-to-back set this weekend in Toronto and home against Colorado. But with Corey Crawford making 42 and 40 saves in victories over Minnesota and Montreal the past two games, Quenneville gave his No. 1 the night off. And, as he so often does, Darling played like a No. 1 himself.

“It’s good that he gets back in the net,” Quenneville said. “We’ve got a lot of games in not a lot of days here. It’s good that he gets back in there.”

Nick Schmaltz tries to put the puck past Ottawa goalie Mike Condon during the first period Thursday night. (AP Photo)

Condon had the save of the night, snaring a point-blank shot by Artemi Panarin early in the first, and he made another beauty while flat on his back on Marian Hossa, who was playing in his 1,300th career game in the city where his career began 19 seasons ago. But he couldn’t stop Keith’s shot from the point from trickling in at 8:04 of the third.

The Senators finally solved Darling on their fourth power play of the night, as Kyle Turris scored 12 seconds after Brent Seabrook was whistled for tripping. The Hawks had been 15-of-15 on the kill in March to that point.

But the Hawks got overlapping power plays late in the third period, and Panik drilled home a Patrick Kane feed from behind the net to make it 2-1, and that was all Darling needed.

