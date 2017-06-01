Scott Darling saves the day as Blackhawks beat Hurricanes, 2-1

Joel Quenneville went into the second half of the 2016-17 season in a familiar position — knowing he’s got a lot of horse, but also realizing he better have a lot of horse left.

The Hawks don’t want to tempt fate again by slogging their way to the finish as they did last year. After having a 12-game winning streak snapped in January, they finished 15-13-5, did not have home-ice in the first round and lost to the Blues in seven games — their earliest postseason exit in four years.

So while the Hawks aren’t nearly as hot as they were at this time last year — when they were four games into the 12-game winning streak — they still have a chance for a bigger finish and better position heading into the postseason.

They got off to a good start, as Scott Darling stopped 39-of-40 shots and Jonathan Toews and Artemi Panarin scored goals in a 2-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night before 21,822 at the United Center.

Blackhawks goalie Scott Darling (right) blocks a shot by Carolina Hurricanes right wing Ty Rattie during the third period Friday night at the United Center. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

“We want to make sure we’re playing our best hockey in the second half of the season,” Quenneville said after the morning skate, “because I still don’t think we’ve played our best. And what our best is — since I haven’t see it — I don’t know how good we can be.

“But I still think we have all the ingredients to have four solid lines that can be responsible [and] can score. Defensively, I think we’re strong. In net, it’s been outstanding — one of our biggest streingths all year. I’m not complaining.”

The Hawks (25-12-5) had a chance to show improvement right off the bat against the Hurricanes and goalie Cam Ward, who beat them 3-2 last Friday night at PNC Arena in Raleigh. It wasn’t a thing of beauty, but Darling made it happen with a magnificent performance.

He stopped one flurry after another as the Hawks took a 2-0 lead in the second period and stopped the Hurricanes’ first 28 shots before Victor Rask scored on a rebound with 4.2 seconds left in the second period to cut the Hawks lead to 2-1.

Toews scored off a pretty tic-tac-toe passing play from Vinnie Hinostroza to Marian Hossa to Toews for his seventh goal of the season in the first period. Panarin scored on a power-play off a cross-ice pass from Patrick Kane for his 16th goal of the season.

The Blackhawks, who came out unusually strong in the first period against the Sabres on Thursday night — outshooting Buffalo 20-6 — weren’t able to repeat that performance. Aided by penalties to Niklas Hjalmarsson (holding) and Artem Anisimov (hooking), the Hurricanes outshot the Hawks 19-9 in the first period. It marked the most shots the Hawks have allowed in a period this season.

But the Hawks took a 1-0 lead as Toews scored off a pretty passing play. After Brian Campbell helped keep the puck in the offensive zone, Hinostroza passed across the slot to Hossa, who had an open shot but instead passed back across the slot to Toews for an easy tap in past Cam Ward.

Darling was superb to maintain that lead, especially in a flurry that followed a penalty kill late in the period. He stopped four shots in all, including a kick save and two rebounds.

The Hawks weren’t much better at generating consistent zone time in the second period but still created opportunities. A long pass from Toews set up Kane with a breakaway, but Kane’s backhander was stopped by Ward.

Darling made a sprawling save on a Jordan Staal’s shorthanded attempt on the doorstep on a two-on-none and the Hawks killed another penalty when Anisimov was called for hooking. But the Hawks took a 2-0 lead when Panarin scored on a wrist shot from the left faceoff dot off a cross-ice pass from Kane. Duncan Keith helped create the scoring chance by deftly keeping the puck in the Hawks zone.

Darling stopped yet another flurry late in the period — three stops in a row — but just when he looked indomitable, the Hurricanes finally scored with 4.2 seconds left in the period of Rask’s rebound goal that cut the Hawks advantage to 2-1.