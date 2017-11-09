Scottie Pippen, LeBron James strut New York Fashion Week runway

NBA player LeBron James walks the runway during the Kith Sport fashion show at the Classic Car Club in New York City. | Brian Ach/Getty Images

A sport-inspired fashion line at New York Fashion Week brought an all-star model cast, including two NBA legends.

Scottie Pippen and LeBron James walked the runway in Ronnie Fleg and KITH’s show on Thursday at New York City’s Classic Car Club Manhattan.

Ronnie Fleg and KITH were debuting their spring and summer collections, which feature collaborations with Adidas, Nike, Timberland and many more brands.

The most talked about pair of sneakers that night were worn by Pippen. The six-time NBA champion was debuting his new Cheetah Kitten Nike Air Pippen Ones.

Incredible night in NYC! @ronniefieg @kith @nikesportswear A post shared by Scottie Pippen (@scottiepippen) on Sep 8, 2017 at 6:26am PDT

James also debuted a new pair of kicks. He wore Floral Nike Lebrons 15.

Two other professional athletes attended the event. Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook were spotted sitting near the stage.

Pippen also shared two pictures with them on Twitter after the fashion show.