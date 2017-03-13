Seeking opportunity, tackle Tom Compton excited to join Bears

After talking to the 49ers, Lions and his former team, the Falcons, Tom Compton chose the Bears with one thing in mind.

“Just a chance to compete — that was kinda a big thing, coming out here,” the offensive tackle said Monday. “That’s all I really want, is just a chance to show I can play and hopefully bring some wins to the Bears.”

He hasn’t been told much about his role, which, at first, figures to be playing behind left tackle Charles Leno and right tackle Bobbie Massie. The latter received his roster bonus Saturday, a sign the Bears will rely on him this upcoming season.

“I dunno any specifics at this point,” Compton, a 2012 sixth-round pick, said. “I know they’ll try to plug me in wherever and see where I kinda fit in here. So I’m kinda excited to see what’ll happen there.”

Former Falcons offensive tackle signed with the Bears. (AP)

The South Dakota alum will provide better insurance than the Bears took into training camp last year, when they waited until mid-August to sign swing tackle Mike Adams. The former Steeler started one game before going on injured reserve in December with a back injury.

The 6-5, 314-pound Compton, who turns 28 in May, started nine times for the Redskins in 2014 and twice in 2015. He played 16 games for the NFC champion Falcons last year, but did not start.

New Bears offensive line coach Jeremiah Washburn assured Compton the Bears’ offense — with zone blocking and play-action emphases — will be similar to the Kyle Shanahan-styled schemes he ran in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Appropriately, Compton said his athleticism is his greatest strength.

“I feel like I play pretty well in space,” he said, “and that’s definitely a big reason why I’m still around, I guess.”

He seemed to know more about his future offensive line-mates than new quarterback Mike Glennon, for whom he’ll be blocking.

“It’s real exciting to be able to play with these guys,” he said. “We’ve got a great line here. A lot of well-known guys, Pro Bowl guys. So it’s going to be a great experience.”