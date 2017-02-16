Seminars, swap meet, auction vary show week 7: Chicago outdoors

This is a truly varied weekend in the show season around Chicago outdoors, including the opening of one of the last 10-day shows in the country, the Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show in Indianapolis.

But we begin with Marianne Huskey (above) leading a seminar for Fish Tales Fishing Club tonight, Feb. 16, at Gaelic Park Banquest Hall in Oak Forest.

SHOW DETAILS

Click here for the complete list of shows, swap meets and major seminars/classes for this winter around Chicago outdoors.

Marianne Huskey seminar: Fish Tales Fishing Club, Gaelic Park Banquest Hall, Oak Forest, 6:30-10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, click here for info

DRiFT’s 24th annual auction: Villa Park VFW, preview begins 10:30 a.m., auction at 11:30 Saturday, Feb. 18, click here for info

Midwest Musky Club’s annual swap meet: Village Sportsmen’s Club, Alsip, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, click here for info

Salmon and Trout Techniques for Lake Michigan: Free seminars on Saturday by Capt. Al Johnson (trolling, 9 a.m.) and Rob Wendel (10:30 a.m. small boats and kayaks), Lake Michigan Angler, Winthrop Harbor, (224) 789-7627

Chicago RV & Camping Show: Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont, Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 16-19, click here for info

Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show: Indiana State Fairgrounds, Friday, Feb. 17 through Feb. 26, click here for info

Great American Fly Fishing Expo: Indiana State Fairgrounds, Indianapolis, Friday-Sunday, Feb. 17-19, click here for info

Rockford Boat, Vacation & Fishing Show: Indoor Sports Center, Friday-Sunday, Feb. 17-19, click here for info