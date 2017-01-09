Serena Williams is reportedly in labor

Serena Williams is in labor at a local hospital, according to CBS 12. | AFP photo/Marwan Naamani

Tennis star Serena Williams will become a mother Friday.

Williams is in labor at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Palm Beach, Florida, according to local CBS12 reporter Thomas Forester. She checked into the hospital Wednesday and has the entire first floor to herself, according to CBS12. There is strict security that prevents people other than Williams’ family and close friends from coming in.

Williams was induced Thursday night, the hospital confirmed to Forester.

Williams accidentally announced her pregnancy on her Snapchat Story back in April. The picture she was of her wearing a yellow one-piece swimsuit with the caption “20 weeks.”

Serena Williams is pregnant!! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/u2RfhSzlcB — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 19, 2017

The Snapchat was quickly removed from her story. But a spokesperson for the tennis star later confirmed that Williams is expecting baby in the fall.

Williams, 35, got engaged in December to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 33.

Williams has 72 Women’s Tennis Association titles and most recently won her 23rd career grand slam, the most of any player in the Open Era. She hasn’t played in a tournament since beating her sister Venus in this year’s Australian Open women’s single final in January.

