Shed antlers, a first: Starting Shed of the Week

Glenn Kondz submitted this artful photo and suggested Shed of the Week. I like the idea.

It’s certainly the right time with bucks near the mid-point of dropping antlers. Kondz added, “If you notice, there is a drop tine.’’

I will try SOTW, a celebration of found shed antlers around Chicago outdoors, on the Sun-Times outdoors page as apt. I think the tough part will be keeping the images fresh and interesting. This was a good start.

Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).