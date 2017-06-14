Sheldon Brookbank joins coaching staff in Rockford

Blackhawks 06/14/2017, 01:12pm
Mark Lazerus
@MarkLazerus | email

The Blackhawks brought former defenseman and 2013 Stanley Cup champion Sheldon Brookbank back on Wednesday as an assistant coach with the Rockford IceHogs.

Brookbank will serve on new coach Jeremy Colliton’s staff, along with 14-year NHL veteran Derek King. Brookbank played six games with the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters last season.

Brookbank had three goals and five assists in 74 games with the Hawks over two seasons. The 36-year-old played in 351 games with the Predators, Devils, Ducks and Hawks.

Sheldon Brookbank hoists the Stanley Cup after the Blackhawks beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 in Game 6 of the 2013 Final. (AP Photo)

