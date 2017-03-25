Shields, Holland, Gonzalez to follow Quintana in rotation

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A day after naming Jose Quintana as his Opening Day starter, manager Rick Renteria laid out the first four pitchers of the White Sox starting rotation.

James Shields, left-hander Derek Holland and Miguel Gonzalez will follow. After that, the fifth starter is to be determined with Carlos Rodon possibly going on the disabled list to start the season.

With an off day following the April 3 opener against the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, one option would be to bring back Quintana for the fifth game against the Twins April 8.

Shields and Holland would face the Tigers on April 5 and 6, and Gonzalez would face the Twins on April 7.

James Shields will face the Tigers in the White Sox' second game. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Rule 5 Draft pick Dylan Covey, who starts Saturday’s Cactus League game against the Indians, is one of the contenders to fill in while Rodon is out, Renteria said.