Shields’ quality start can’t prevent White Sox’ 22nd loss in 26 games

BOSTON – When the White Sox traded for James Shields on June 4, 2016, it closed the door on their trademark aggressive go-for-it tendencies that often kept them in contention but would leave them almost always with little to show for it.

“Mired in mediocrity,’’ is how general manager Rick Hahn famously described their place, a familiar one, the following summer.

The Shields deal cost the Sox right-hander Erik Johnson – no loss there – but also shortstop prospect Fernando Tatis Jr., whom they would certainly like to have back. The Sox would also like to have back the cash spent on Shields, who was owed $58 million at the time, of which the Sox are on the hook for $10 million this season and next.

Tatis, the No. 58-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline, is thriving at the Class A level and would have given the Sox nine players on an already bulging list of top 100 prospects, but hey, you can never have enough.

Umpire Jerry Layne calls safe as Brock Holt (12) protests after tagging Jose Abreu, who slid past the base the during the eighth inning Saturday night. The call was overturned after the Red Sox challenged. (AP)

Seven of those came in trades of proven commodities, deals which have brought an avalanche of highly favorable reviews for Hahn from around the baseball industry.

Whether the prospects bring rave results remains to be seen, but Hahn and the rest of the front office which signed off on a needed change in strategy deserve those props. The Sox, after all, have made the postseason once since their World Series championship in 2005.

Ugh.

The Shields trade, though, is a head-scratcher to this day, and not just in 20-20 hindsight. On the day of the trade, the rose was already off the bloom of a 23-10 start to the season, and then Chris Sale lost a 7-4 decision to Mike Pelfrey and the Tigers that afternoon, dropping the Sox to 29-27 and two games behind the Royals in first place.

At 34, Shields wasn’t the pitcher he had been throughout a strong, workhorse career when the Sox traded for him, but the Sox expected so more even though his strikeout rate was declining and his ERA was at 4.28. Shields would pitch to a 6.77 ERA in 2016, go on the disabled list for the first time this season and bring a 6.19 ERA into his start against the Red Sox Saturday at Fenway Park.

Here’s hoping the Sox’ evaluation of that minor league talent they’re stockpiling pans out better.

In the their 4-1 loss Saturday, Shields wasn’t bad. He gave up two-run homers to Jason Benintendi and Jackie Bradley Jr. in the first two innings and then strung together four consecutive scoreless innings, a nice recovery for a rare White Sox quality start. It was somewhat representative of what he has been for the Sox – Shields has allowed a whopping 48 homers while settling for spurts of quality innings working with less stuff than he had in his prime.

“I’ve kind of been messing around with a few things the last couple of starts, a little different delivery,’’ Shields said. “Nothing too crazy though, but it seemed to be working out the last few innings.

“I was letting it eat as much as I possibly could out there, but at the end of the day I’m always trying to refine my game every time I go out there.’’

Tatis, meanwhile, has developed into a swift power hitter with a strong arm and above average ability defensively. The Sox had signed him in the international market for $700,000 as a 16-year-old the summer before trading him, and the son of a former major leaguer has blossomed since.

Perhaps shortstop Tim Anderson, the Sox’ first-round draft pick in 2013, will develop at the major league level and make no one regret seeing Tatis go. Anderson, who his struggling in his second season, led off the game against left-hander Drew Pomeranz (11-4) Saturday with his 10th homer.

But that was all the Sox, who tumbled to 41-67 with their 22nd loss in their last 26 games, could scrape together.

Bad baserunning by Alen Hanson, easily doubled off first on a short fly to right in the seventh, and Leury Garcia, picked off first by Craig Kimbrel in the ninth, put a bad finish on this, their fifth loss in a row.

The Red Sox go for a four-game series sweep Sunday afternoon.

NOTE: Lefty Derek Holland, pitching on what would have been his side day, made his first appearance of the season in relief, facing one batter and recording an out in the seventh. Holland made two appearances in relief for the Rangers last year.