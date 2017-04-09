Shields struck by batted ball, exits game in seventh

Right-hander James Shields exited the White Sox game against the Indians at Guaranteed Rate Field during the top of the seventh inning Monday afternoon after getting hit on the right knee with a line drive off the bat of Francisco Mejia.

X-rays were negative on Shields, who left with the Sox trailing 3-2. He lay motionless on the ground while manager Rick Renteria and trainer Herm Schneider came out to the mound. Shields would get up, smiling but appearing hurt, as he hobbled off under his own power. The Sox said Shields has a right knee contusion and is day to day.

Jake Petricka replaced Shields with Abraham Almonte, who advanced on the play, on second base. Catcher Omar Narvaez picked up the ball after Shields was struck and retired Mejia. Francisco Lindor then singled to right, scoring Almonte, the run charged to Shields and giving the Indians a 4-2 lead.

The run was charged to Shields, giving him a pitching line of 6 1/3 innings, six hits, four runs (earned), two walks, five strikesouts and one home run (Carlos Santana).

James Shields delivers against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, in Chicago. (AP)

Shields threw 102 pitches and was probably near the end of his outing when he was hurt.