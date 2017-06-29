Should the Cubs bring back ‘Grandpa Rossy’?

With the Cubs cutting ties with catcher Miguel Montero, might the team bring back fan favorite David Ross?

The 40-year-old “Grandpa Rossy” has kept busy since his retirement after the Cubs won the World Series in November.

The Cubs hired him as special assistant to baseball operations after the season. In January, he inked a deal to become a baseball analyst for ESPN. His book “Teammate” with Don Yaeger came out in May and made the No. 10 spot on the New York Times bestseller list.

Most visibly, he danced his way to a second-place finish with his partner Lindsay Arnold on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Episode 2401" - "Dancing with the Stars" is back with a new, dynamic cast of celebrities who are ready to hit the ballroom floor. The competition begins with the two-hour season premiere, live, MONDAY, MARCH 20 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Eric McCandless)

DAVID ROSS, LINDSAY ARNOLD

But since his days of the televised foxtrot ended in May, might Ross try to rejuvenate the middling Cubs’ fortunes and entertain the an idea of a comeback.

Ross, seemingly happy in retirement, responded to a tweet by CSN’s Patrick Mooney on speculation on his return.

“Sorry guys I’m out I’ve already bedazzled the jersey,” Ross said in a tweet with a “Dancing with the Stars” photo