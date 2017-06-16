Si Woo Kim making move up leaderboard at US Open

Paul Casey, of England, looks at his ball in the fescue on the 14th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. | David J. Phillip/Associated Press

ERIN, Wis. — Here comes Si Woo Kim.

The 21-year-old Kim is charging up the leaderboard in the second round of the U.S. Open. He birdied three straight holes to move into second at 6 under, one shot back of co-leaders Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele.

Kim won The Players Championship in May for his second PGA Tour title.

Bill Haas also is off to a nice start, with three birdies and no bogeys through his first eight holes. He is 3 under for the tournament.

Rory McIlroy and Jason Day are trying to make up ground at the U.S. Open — not on the leader, but on the cut line.

McIlroy (78) and Day (79) are coming off their worst scores ever in a U.S. Open, mainly because they couldn’t keep it out of the thick fescue that frames the wide fairways at Erin Hills.

Rickie Fowler opened with a 7-under 65. He doesn’t play until Friday afternoon. Among those trying to chase him down is Paul Casey of England, who was one shot behind.

The top 60 and ties make the cut at the U.S. Open. There no longer is a 10-shot rule that would allow anyone within 10 shots of the lead to make the cut.