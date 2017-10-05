Sister and brother bag first turkeys: Turkeys of the Week

Tim Johandes sent stories of the first turkeys for daughter Kayla, 9, and son Noah, 7.

Kayla was picked for the National Wild Turkey Federation hunt at the Torstenson Center in Pecatonica. Under the guidance of NWTF mentor/guide Joe Davis, Kayla shot her jake (young tom) with mother Missy by her side April 15.

On Thursday, Tim and Noah headed to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, where Noah made a perfect shot on his own jake.

‘‘It reminds me of my dad taking me on my first hunt, which was doves, and the elation he showed when I shot my first bird,’’ Tim emailed.

TOTW, the celebration of turkey hunting, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page in the spring, as warranted. The story part, such as this one, and the photos both matter.

