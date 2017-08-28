Six ways the Bears can try to replace WR Cam Meredith’s production

Cam Meredith’s season-ending left ACL tear, confirmed by a MRI on Monday, was a major blow to one of the Bears’ most vulnerable positions.

“There’s an opportunity for someone in that room to really go grab that new spot,” quarterback Mike Glennon said.

The Bears better hope so. Here are six ways they can try to replace the production of their presumptive No. 1 receiver:

More Wright, White

Kevin White swears there’s no more pressure on him than now that Meredith is out — “Me and Cam play different positions,” he said — but there’s no question that the third-year receiver’s life gets tougher now. Rather than matching up against the opponent’s second-best corner, White will likely be guarded by the best. Beating them is a big ask for someone who’s played only four games in two years.

White looked sharper Sunday, catching a poorly placed Glennon pass for 19 yards and finally getting room to run on a screen.

Slot receiver Kendall Wright looked even better, catching all three of his passes to convert third downs. Glennon joked that Wright must have been thrilled to make those catches near the sideline of the Titans, his former team.

The Bears love Wright’s feel for how to get open; it won’t always be as easy as it was against rookie Adoree’ Jackson. But Wright has clearly beat out cut candidate Victor Cruz.

“I think he’s got a certain niche of things that he’s really good at,” Glennon said.

The wild card

Remember Markus Wheaton? The Bears gave the former Steelers receiver $6 million guaranteed on a two-year, $11 million deal to be their best — and only? — deep threat. He had an appendectomy on the fourth day of training camp, though. In his first full practice after returning from surgery, he broke the pinkie finger on his left hand; he had surgery Aug. 16.

A return to practice soon would give the Bears a boost. They hope for his return by Week 1.

Promote from within

Deonte Thompson, who took Meredith’s place Sunday, leads the Bears with 78 receiving yards this season. One yard behind him: undrafted rookie Tanner Gentry, who caught a 45-yard touchdown from Mitch Trubisky against the Titans.

Thompson, who had a case of the dropsies last year, brought back a field goal attempt 109 yards for a score against the Cardinals. Because of the injury, the incumbent kick returner’s value goes beyond special teams.

Gentry has also had an outstanding camp. Earlier this month, Fox compared the Wyoming alum to Jordan Howard and the Broncos’ Chris Harris, fellow unknowns who have wowed him in preseason over the years.

Look around

Bears GM Ryan Pace Bears allowed Alshon Jeffery to leave via free agency and cut Eddie Royal this offseason, but didn’t replace them with top-tier additions. Wright and Cruz each signed low-risk one-year deals for $2 million apiece.

Perhaps he’ll be more aggressive — either via trade or if notable receivers are cut by Saturday’s deadline..

More TEs

Even before Meredith’s injury, the Bears were considering keeping four tight ends: free agent signee Dion Sims, second-round pick Adam Shaheen, vet Zach Miller and, perhaps, pass-catcher Daniel Brown.

The injury could be coordinator Dowell Loggains’ excuse to get more creative with multiple tight end sets.

Run run run

Poor Jordan Howard. Teams were already going to key on the Bears’ Pro Bowl running back — and that was before the injury. The Bears might lean on him even more now. Another option: pair Howard and rookie Tarik Cohen, who the Bears could use to catch passes the way the Chiefs with Tyreke Hill last year.

“It’s definitely going to be a big challenge, because he was in for a big year,” Howard said of Meredith. “Somebody’s going to have to step up.”

