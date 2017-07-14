Sky Pondexter still under WNBA concussion protocol, won’t play Friday

Chicago Sky guard Cappie Pondexter, right, shoots against Indiana Fever guard Erica Wheeler during the first half of a WNBA basketball game. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Chicago Sky guard Cappie Pondexter will sit out Friday against the New York Liberty.

Pondexter, 34, will not play because she’s still under the WNBA’s concussion protocol. She’s been monitored for concussion-like symptoms since Saturday.

Pondexter is the team’s most experienced player. She has 12 years in the league under he belt and this is her third year with the Sky. Pondexter is averaging 12 points and 5.9 assists per game this season.

The Sky are 5-12 this season. The team recorded its first back-to-back wins this week, beating the Minnesota Lynx by more than 20 points Saturday and defeating the Dallas Wings Wednesday.

The Sky look to keep their momentum rolling without Pondexter when they face the Liberty Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Madison Square Garden.

