Sky coach, GM Stocks has draft day strategy, but also has options

Amber Stocks, seen here with Sky owner Michael Alter, enters her first WNBA Draft as the Sky's coach and general manager with plenty of options. (Photo by Randy Belice/NBAE via Getty Images)

Sky coach and general manager Amber Stocks will enter Thursday’s WNBA Draft with a definite strategy. But she will also have plenty of options if she chooses in regard to how her first draft with the Sky plays out.

The Sky own two of the first top nine picks – including the No. 2 selection, which was part of the offseason trade that sent Elena Delle Donne to the Washington Mystics. And in a draft class heavy on players not only who have the ability to make an immediate impact, but who also provide a long-term return, the Sky will have plenty of say in what their roster looks like moving forward.

As of Wednesday, Stocks remained mum on what her draft day plan will look like. Will she use the No. 2 pick to grab a top talent or will she use the pick as a bargaining chip to add multiple players in a trade?

“One of those plans will come to fruition,” Stocks said. “Few scenarios will surprise us.”

The Sky bulked up their frontcourt with All-Star center Stefanie Dolson, who was acquired with guard Kahleah Copper in the Delle Donne trade. Several mock drafts have the Sky focusing on the backcourt and considering South Carolina’s Allisha Gray (13.2 ppg. Last season), Syracuse’s Alexis Peterson (23.4 ppg.) or Maryland’s Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (18.8 ppg), all of whom have the versatility that Stocks values.

But with the Sky already having plenty of guard talent between veterans Courtney Vandersloot, Cappie Pondexter, Allie Quigley and Jamierra Faulkner, many of the backcourt minutes for next season could already be spoken for.

Dolson adds depth to a frontcourt that already included center Imani Boyette, but the Sky could potentially use ninth pick to enhance their post presence even more. Several mock drafts had the Sky targeting former Northwestern forward Nia Coffey for their second first-round pick.

Coffey averaged 20 points and 10.4 rebounds as a senior and could help fill some of the gap left from the Delle Donne trade. Stocks also likes the upside of South Carolina 6-4 center Alaina Coates, who would provide another formidable post player should the Sky choose to not add another guard early on.

With Washington’s Kelsey Plum widely expected to the first off the board, Stocks likes the long-term potential of this year’s draft class.

“These are the types of players that have the physicality, mentality and talent to last years in this league and continue to be stable cornerstones of your franchise for years to come,” Stocks said. “It may not show up in the 2017 season, but the fruit of the talent that they have will continue to show and grow over the years.”

Although Stocks has already formulated a plan to enhance a team that advanced to the WNBA semifinals last season – even while playing without an injured Delle Donne – she understands there may be other teams eyeing the No. 2 pick with hopes of getting better faster.

And if the inquiries come as Stocks expects they will, she will be ready.

“My cell phone will be on,” she said, “and I will listen to all calls.”

