Sky guard Copper plays on, inspired by mother’s positive perseverance

Kahleah Copper of the Chicago Sky goes up for a shot during a game against the Minnesota in May at Xcel Energy Center. (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)

Sky guard Kahleah Copper was 16 when the news of her mother’s breast cancer diagnosis was delivered.

Leticia Copper contemplated not telling her. After all, Kahleah has always stuck close to her mother, never wanting to see anything happen. But when Leticia learned of her illness two days before Mother’s Day in 2010, she realized she couldn’t keep the secret from her family – and certainly not from Kahleah.

Copper, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2016 WNBA Draft, was floored. At the time, she was in the midst of her AAU schedule, which often took her away from home and family. But if there was anything Leticia wanted to avoid, it was that she never wanted her illness to interfere with her daughter’s dreams.

So in the midst of difficulty, basketball became Copper’s safe haven.

“Just being able to (play) was important,” said Copper, who scored four points off the bench on the Sky’s 82-75 loss to the Indiana Fever on Wednesday at Allstate Arena. “I just love the game so much and I enjoy competing. It just puts you in a different place.”

Copper is in her first season with the Sky after being acquired from the Washington Mystics along with Stefanie Dolson in the Elena Delle Donne trade. The fact she landed in Chicago is a bit coincidental after the Philadelphia native initially set her sights on playing at DePaul. But once Leticia’s cancer was detected, Copper made the decision to stay closer to home and play at Rutgers.

Over the five years between when she was diagnosed and declared cancer-free in 2015, Leticia Copper never wanted cancer to be about her. Leticia underwent 17 surgeries over the five-year period and through it all, she mustered up the ability to remain positive. She had no other choice.

“I had to be strong for them,” Leticia said. “I couldn’t let them see the fear on me because it would have trickled down to them. I needed each and every one of them to stay positive about the whole outcome.”

Her attitude found its way to Copper, who was admittedly shocked when she learned she was being traded after just one season with the Mystics. Copper is now a spark plug off the bench for coach Amber Stocks and provides a burst of energy she credits to her mother and the approach she took during her bout with cancer.

Watching Leticia persevere in turn provided Copper with a different perspective to the game than she ever had before.

“I always see the good in most situations no matter how tough it is or how ugly it is,” Copper said. “I try to see the best in all situations.”

Watching Copper’s WNBA career bloom from a distance, Leticia can’t get over how much her daughter has progressed – on and off the floor. Leticia’s mother and grandmother also were diagnosed with breast cancer – which claimed Leticia’s mother’s life the February before Copper was drafted – which only strengthened the family bond.

And for the Coppers, basketball remains the glue.

“When I watch her, I’m done. I’m at a loss for words,” Leticia said. “She’s got that will, that’s got that drive and all of this and going through all of it…has made her a strong person.”

