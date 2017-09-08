Sky looking to win and build for future at the same time

In late July, the Sky sent veteran Tamera Young, emerging center Imani Boyette and a second-round pick to Atlanta for a 2018 first-round pick and little-used forward Jordan Hooper. Though the deal sent away a promising player like Boyette and the team’s longest-tenured player in Young, the trade for a second first-round pick was understandable considering the expected strength of the 2018 draft.

Yet at the same time, the Sky are 7-4 over their last 11 games and entered play Wednesday in a three-team tie for the final WNBA playoff spot.

Clearly, the Sky (10-16) are trying to do something that’s considered very difficult: attempt to win now but also build for the future at the same time. Yet Sky coach and general manager Amber Stocks doesn’t seem too bothered by attempting to do both.

“There definitely are challenges with that,” Stocks told the Sun-Times, “however I wouldn’t say it’s hard to do both.”

That sentiment goes against conventional wisdom. Usually, teams decide to go for wins or start looking to the future because it’s considered challenging to try to do both well simultaneously. But Stocks isn’t seeing things that way, and she likes how her team is approaching the task at hand.

“The players that we have on this team are very focused and we’re all on the same page as far as our commitment, and our passion,” Stocks said. “That helps everybody see the same picture and have similar goals in mind.”

Everybody might be seeing the same picture, but some Sky players might view it from different angles. Stocks is fine with that. If a player is interested in the standings, that’s fine. If a player is looking at stats, that’s OK too. Video? Go ahead.

“Everybody’s different,” Stocks said. “I would never try to persuade or dissuade anybody from partaking in what they enjoy.”

For Stocks, her focus is on the tiny details that could lead to bigger successes.

“It comes down to the details no matter how you slice it. My focus is on the details and leading, coaching, guiding, managing us to win possessions,” Stocks said. “When you win possessions then the results take care of themselves and then you win games and then advance to the playoffs.”

The Sky host San Antonio (6-21) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

