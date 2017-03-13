Slamming Saladino having big spring for White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Whether he’s a starter, roving jack of all trades or catching in an emergency, Tyler Saladino figures to give the White Sox a little bit of everything.

Some speed, solid infield defense and, as he showed Monday, occasional pop with the bat.

Saladino’s grand slam against right-hander Hector Carrasco was his third homer of the spring, no great surprise considering he popped eight out of the yard in 319 plate appearances last season, when Saladino ranked sixth among Sox position players in wins above replacement (1.8).

With top prospect Yoan Moncada destined to be the everyday second baseman at some point this season, Saladino can hold the position down while Moncada gets more needed AAA at-bats. If and when Moncada arrives, Saladino can play third, short and first base. He’s also played in the outfield.

Tyler Saladino went 3 for 4 with a grand slam and double Monday. (Photo by Rob Tringali/Getty Images)

“He’s a valuable asset to us as a flexible piece,’’ said manager Rick Renteria, who also has utility infielder Yolmer Sanchez and infield/outfield option Leury Garcia to give him plenty of flexibility, depending on how the 25-man roster shakes out.

“He’s an established major league baseball player whether it’s using him at second base or using him four or five days playing other positions including second base. I’m not going to lock myself into one thing with any of them.’’

Saladino might want to save some hits for the regular season. He also doubled and singled Monday to raise his average to .480.

Saladino hit to a .282/.315/.409 slash line in 2016 with 38 RBI and 11 stolen bases last season.

Tilson to start season on DL

Charlie Tilson’s followup MRI re-confirmed an original diagnosis of a stress reaction in his right foot, but the outfielder has inflammation, is in a walking boot and will start the season on the disabled list.

The good news for Tilson is there is no stress fracture. But he’ll go without weight bearing activity for at least three weeks and be re-evaluated.

Tilson, acquired from the Cardinals at last year’s trade deadline, tore his left hamstring in his first game, rehabbed the injury and came to camp as the top contender to start the season in center field.

Good old number 14

It was suggested the Sox should have saved their 14-run ninth inning late Sunday for the day Paul Konerko visited camp last week, not that Konerko, whose No. 14 has been retired by the Sox, would have enjoyed it.

The late night blitz, carried out mainly by minor leaguers, erased a 3-1 deficit but was no thing of beauty with four Dodgers errors, three walks and two hit batters included. The Sox did have seven hits, including two by outfielder Jason Bourgeois – one a three-run homer. They pushed nine runs across before making an out.

Renteria was pleased with many of the at-bats but even he felt for the Dodgers who were on the field for 40 minutes.

“I can imagine how they felt on the other side,’’ he said.