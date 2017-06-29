Slump, sore knee shouldn’t hinder Garcia’s All-Star bid

His first slump of any significance and a banged up left knee that will likely keep him out a couple of days shouldn’t stop right fielder Avisail Garcia’s unforeseen charge to the All-Star Game.

Fan voting for the July 11 event in Miami closed Thursday, with Garcia sitting fifth among American League outfielders at the last count Monday. In all likelihood, Garcia will be the first White Sox outfielder to make it since Carlos Quentin in 2011, but not as a starter.

Batting .318/.362/.512 with 13 homers and a team-high 51 RBI (tied with Jose Abreu) which matches his 2016 total, Garcia has steered clear of discussing the mid-summer classic in Miami during this breakout season. But on Thursday, perhaps because he was out of the lineup, the 26-year-old Garcia admitted it’s been on his mind and that he’d like to take part.

“I would be lying to you if I said no,’’ Garcia said. “Everybody thinks about the All-Star Game. But you’re focused on the [Sox] game [each day]. I’m not playing today but if I were playing I’d be focused on the game and doing my best to try and help the team win.’’

Avisail Garcia rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Seattle. (AP)

Say this for Garcia, written off by fans and media alike after hitting .258 over parts of four seasons and topping out at 13 homers in 2015: He understood this was a make or break season for him, so he ate better and lost weight during the offseason and has worked and prepared diligently for each game this season

“He’s a little leaner — that helped him,’’ two-time NL All-Star third baseman Todd Frazier said. “He’s a little quicker to the ball. He took into consideration where he needs to be. In this game you can’t take anything for granted. In the offseason he worked his tail off to get quicker and learned what pitchers are trying to do to him. He’s not missing many of those pitches that he should be hitting.

“He’s exciting to watch and he’s playing every game like it’s his last game. He’s showing where he wants to be in baseball. It would be a travesty if he didn’t make the All-Star team with the numbers he’s putting up.’’

Garcia said that would be “a big accomplishment that would make me feel proud.’’

His most pressing need, though, is getting through a sore left knee which he banged up sliding back into first base in the Sox’ 12-3 loss to the Yankees on Wednesday. He underwent an MRI Thursday morning, which showed only minor inflammation, received treatment and hoped to be out no more than two days.

The next pressing need is getting out of his 0-for-19 and 1-for-23 rut which has taken his average to a season low .318. His average has been below .330 for only nine days all season.

How and if he bounces back will be worth watching.

“When you do start to understand who you are as a player and you make the adjustments needed to take advantage of skillsets you have, it starts to show up in terms of production,’’ manager Rick Renteria said.

“He continues to have a solid routine that has put him in the place he feels comfortable with. He’s starting to learn the league a little bit. It’s one half. We are hopeful it continues throughout the rest of the year and moving forward for his career that he will be this type of player.’’