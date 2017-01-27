Sneed: President Donald Trump unfollows Magic Johnson on Twitter

It looks like basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson has lost the magic touch with President Donald Trump.

• To wit: President Trump has erased the hoops star from the list of people and groups he follows on Twitter.

• The reason? Consider one of Johnson’s last election tweets: “America will make history tomorrow as we elect our first female President, @HillaryClinton! Get out and vote! #ImWithHer.”

It’s unclear exactly when the president unfollowed Johnson. In September, the Chicago Tribune reported Johnson was among the 42 people and groups Trump was following on Twitter. On Jan. 19, Fortune reported Trump still was following 42 people and organizations.

A check on Thursday revealed that list is down to 41 people. Gone was Johnson.

Trump has 22.3 million Twitter followers.

