Sneed: Sports Facilities Authority Chief Lou Bertuca moving on

Then-Gov. Pat Quinn, left, and his then-aide, Lou Bertuca, walk on the White House grounds in 2009. | AP file photo

Sneed has learned Illinois Sports Facilities Authority CEO Lou Bertuca, who was appointed to that position in one of former Gov. Patrick Quinn’s last acts in office, is leaving.

The announcement of Bertuca’s departure from ISFA, the state agency that manages Guaranteed Rate Field — home of the White Sox — is expected Tuesday.

Bertuca, who will be replaced by his ISFA chief operating officer Anthony O’Neill, is credited with helping land a mega-concert in September that was headlined by Chance the Rapper and featured Kanye West, Alicia Keyes and John Legend. That event broke the stadium’s all time attendance record.

“He also helped recruit the first football game — NIU — to take place at the ballpark,” ISFA chairman Manny Sanchez said of Bertuca.

“He performed above and beyond the excellence required,” added Sanchez, who was appointed by Gov. Bruce Rauner. “Thanks to Lou, this became more than just a baseball stadium — it’s a destination for special events, concerts and much more.”

Bertuca is pulling up stakes to join his pregnant wife — Uber executive Brooke Anderson, Quinn’s former press secretary — who has been re-located to San Francisco.