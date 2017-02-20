So far, camaraderie in White Sox clubhouse ‘fantastic’

GLENDALE, Ariz. — If there is something to be said for team chemistry and esprit de corps, the White Sox got off to a good start during their first week of getting to know each other.

“The camaraderie has been fantastic,” newcomer Derek Holland said. “The way these guys are interacting with each other — chemistry wise — I don’t know a lot of these guys but you can tell there is not one person that doesn’t want to be around another one.”

Holland, 30, who signed a one-year deal with the Sox after pitching for the Rangers for nine seasons, said “team chemistry” on the AL West division winner was second to none.

“Coming from teams I’ve play with, that ‘s the most important thing,” Holland said. “That can take you far. I know how early it is, but we’re in a good position with the group of guys we have in here now.”

The rebuilding project entered into by general manager Rick Hahn is evident with prospects like Yoan Moncada, Lucas Giolito, Michael Kopech, Reynaldo Lopez, Zack Collins moving about. It’s also evident in the low win projections for this team, which could become a rallying cry.

“Nobody is picking us to do crap and I love that,” Holland said.

Holland’s locker is on the west wall of the team’s clubhouse at Camelback Ranch, traditionally for players with the most service time. This year, it’s (from left) Melky Cabrera, Todd Frazier, Holland, James Shields, Jose Quintana, David Robertson and Nate Jones.

“It’s important for us to make the rookies feel comfortable,” Holland said.