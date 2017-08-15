Solider Field among sites considered for 2026 World Cup bid

Balloons are released at the start of the opening ceremonies for the 15th World Cup on June 17, 1994 at Soldier Field. | Chris Wilkins/Getty Images

Soldier Field is among the sites considered to be included in a 2026 World Cup bid.

The “United” bid is a joint bid among the United States, Canada and Mexico. The United Bid Committee will reach out to 44 North American cities, including Chicago, to gauge if the city is interested in playing host to a World Cup game.

After hearing back from the cities, the committee will narrow the shortlist of cities by the end of September. The goal is to narrow the list to 20-25 venues for the final bid, which is due to FIFA in Jan. 2018.

When the U.S. played host to the World Cup in 1994, the opening ceremony, four group-play games and a round of 16 game was held at Soldier Field.

For the 2026 bid, Soldier Field only would be eligible to host a group play game because its 61,500 doesn’t meet the 80,000 minimum for the opening match or final.