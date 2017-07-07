Something Brewing? Rumor mill heats up again for Jose Quintana

DENVER – You’re going to hear left-hander Jose Quintana’s name coming up a lot again in the next three weeks, just as it did during the winter meetings and just as it did before and during spring training.

Who knows, maybe the White Sox, 12-4 losers to the Rockies Friday at Coors Field and in full rebuild mode, will actually trade him this time.

The Brewers, leading the struggling Cubs in the winnable National League Central, are doing background work on Quintana and Athletics right-hander Sonny Gray according to an MLB.com report, an indication they are willing to part with a handful of prospects to bolster their chances of making a postseason run. The Brewers aren’t alone doing background work and scouting Quintana, who pitches for the Sox against the Rockies Saturday, as the July 31 non-waiver deadline fast approaches.

Brewers general manager David Stearns reminded reporters Friday that all teams are doing what the Brewers are doing on all available pitchers. He also said he is taking contending possibilities “seriously” while saying any moves would be with the long term in mind as well.

Jose Quintana. (Getty Images)

Which is why Quintana would be an attractive get for him. He’s 28, and his team friendly contract ($7 million this season, $8.85 million in 2018, club options of $10.5 million in 2019 and 2020) is just what the Brewers would likely be willing to dip into their farm system for, one that includes five top 55 prospects (per MLB.com).

“A guy who throws 200 innings and is under control for that kind of money is invaluable,’’ an American League executive said Friday. “One thing you need to win in this league is not only starting pitching but veteran starting pitchers who can go wire to wire [a full season].’’

The Brewers probably took notice when Quintana was dominating in his two career starts against them, allowing one earned run with 14 strikeouts and one walk over 15 innings.

His subpar season notwithstanding, Hahn is holding a valuable trade chip and won’t give it up for nothing less than a significant return. Quintana will take a 4.45 season ERA (3.51 career) into Saturday, but his ERA over his last six starts is 2.34.

“If I’m Rick Hahn, I say ‘When are we going to win the division?’ ‘’ the exec said. “If it’s 2019, you say, ‘Who is going to be on that club in ’19?’ Quintana is a yes, so I don’t see the urgency in trading him. It’s going to take a ridiculous amount of players to get him.’’

It won’t take a ridiculous amount to pry away some of Hahn’s other assets, such as closer David Robertson, who is under contract for $12 million this season and $13 million in 2018.

“If something happens, I’m assuming it’s going to happen later on in the month so at least we’ve had the baby,’’ said Robertson, who returned from paternity leave after the birth of his second child. “We are comfortable and set. After a certain amount of time, [the baby] will be able to travel if I do get moved to another team.’’

Left-hander Derek Holland, thought to be a potential mid-season trade piece when he signed for $6 million in the off-season, continued to see his value plummet Friday when he gave up seven runs on eight hits including homers to DJ LeMahieu and Charlie Blackmon. Holland’s ERA in his last seven starts is 10.16.

Nolan Arenado’s 450-foot homer against Chris Beck in the sixth gave the Rockies a 10-1 lead. Tim Anderson’s 451-foot homer against starter German Marquez (6-4) cut the Rockies lead to 10-3.

The Rockies had a season high 17 hits against six Sox pitchers.

Trade rumors haven’t been topics of discussion between manager Rick Renteria and his 37-48 team, Renteria said.

“I’m not opposed to it if they want to talk to me about it, but they are focused on playing baseball and doing what they can to secure a good performance and help the team win,’’ Renteria said Friday.