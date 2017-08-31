Source: Bulls got ‘Gar-red’ in the Cameron Payne trade

On the same day that the Bulls finally offered up details on the right foot injury to Cameron Payne, a source close to the situation offered up why the setback for the point guard might actually be good news for the organization.

“We knew the second practice [after he was acquired] that [Payne] couldn’t play at [an NBA] level,’’ the source said via a phone conversation on Thursday. “The only reason it took two practices was because we thought maybe it was nerves in the first one.

“Any [Bulls] coach who says differently is lying … we got ‘Gar-red’ on that one.’’

The “Gar-red’’ was referring to general manager Gar Forman, who has to once again try and spin another bad roster move into damage control once media day comes around in September.

The Bulls sent both Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott to Oklahoma City at the trade deadline for a package that was supposedly highlighted by Payne. The front office sure thought so since they called Payne “the point guard of the future.’’

It was apparent very quickly, however, that Payne wasn’t even able to handle being the point guard of the present, only seeing action in 11 games and inactive most of the postseason.

According to the Bulls, Payne sustained a July 18 fracture to the same right foot that he broke during the 2015-16 season, and when the walking boot didn’t fix the problem the decision was made to schedule a Sept. 6 surgery.

There was no timetable offered by the Bulls, but they seem to already be moving on, as a team source confirmed a report that the Bulls will acquire guard Quincy Pondexter and a second-round pick from New Orleans, sending a second-round pick in return.

Best-case scenario for the tanking Bulls is Pondexter shows something during the season and can be moved for a second-round pick.

Either way, the Bulls are guard-heavy roster with Payne, Pondexter, Ryan Arcidiacono, Kris Dunn, Jerian Grant and David Nwaba.

NOTE

The Bulls also announced that Shawn Respert has been named the team’s Director of Player Development, while Arnold Lee has been promoted to the team as Assistant Athletic Trainer.

There was also a change with the coaching staff, as Windy City Bulls Head Coach Nate Loenser has returned to the bench, rejoining Fred Hoiberg, while assistant coach Charlie Henry takes over the G-League affiliate.