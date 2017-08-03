Sox’ 2015 No. 1 pick, Carson Fulmer: ‘I feel my time will come’

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Making his first appearance in a game this spring, third baseman Todd Frazier hit a rope to deep left field for an out and struck out looking in his only two trips to the plate. The veteran played four innings in the field and handled his only two chances, both pop-ups.

Other notes from the White Sox’ 5-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers:

FULMER FEELING ‘GREAT’

Starting pitcher Carson Fulmer, who’s expected to begin the season at AAA Charlotte but should make his way to the South Side before long, had a solid outing, working a pair of scoreless innings before surrendering a solo home run to Lewis Brinson in the third.

Former first-round pick Carson Fulmer says he's not putting any pressure on the White Sox to fast-track him to the big leagues. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

“I don’t ask questions, I just continue to get better each day and continue to build (with) this organization and what they want me to do,” he said. “But I feel great about where I am.”

Fulmer, who made 11 relief appearances for the Sox after being called up last July, is maintaining a patient approach.

“I always want to be in the rotation,” he said. “We all work really hard to be part of a big-league rotation, but I stay out of it. … I feel my time will come.”

SMOOTH ’SAIL-ING

Have yourself a day, Avisail Garcia. The big fella had three hits, including a home run, and scored twice. Oh, and who says he’s not a good right fielder? A DH no more (we think), Garcia also made two excellent plays in right, one of them of the all-out-diving varirty. Center fielder Adam Engel also made a beautiful diving catch.

