Sox allow five runs in eighth inning, lose to Dodgers 6-1

LOS ANGELES — Joc Pederson got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in the go-ahead run in a five-run eighth inning, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers rally for a 6-1 victory Tuesday against the White Sox.

The victory pushed the Dodgers (84-34) to a whopping 50 games above .500.

Pederson was hit in the upper right thigh by a pitch from Sox reliever Jake Petricka that forced in Yasmani Grandal with two outs, opening the floodgates for a Dodgers offense that had been stifled for most of the game.

By the end of the inning, the Dodgers had batted around in taking a 6-1 lead. Pinch hitter Austin Barnes and Corey Seager each added two-run singles.