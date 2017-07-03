Sox’ Frazier on Anderson: ‘He’s right there with any shortstop’

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Todd Frazier is expected to make his Cactus League debut Wednesday against the Brewers at Camelback Ranch.

That means the White Sox finally will have their biggest home-run bat back in the lineup. It also means Frazier, returning from a strained oblique muscle on his left side, will be — for four or five innings, anyway — back in his customary spot at third base.

And it means Tim Anderson had better clean out his ears.

Anderson, a 23-year-old shortstop preparing for his second major league season, quietly was one of the American League’s top rookies in 2016. Whether or not he could’ve been as successful as he was without Frazier constantly chirping at him is hard to say.

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has a ton of tools. Teammate and infield partner Todd Frazier is helping him learn how to use some of them. (AP/Paul Beaty)

Actually, there’s no question the veteran was a huge help to Anderson in the field, positioning him before and during at-bats. Anderson — who played only two seasons of baseball in high school, neither at shortstop — needed the help and likely still does.

“I say, ‘Tim, eventually you’re going to have to start going with your gut on what these hitters do,’ something I learned myself from Scott Rolen,” Frazier said. “Sometimes [Tigers star] Miguel Cabrera goes the opposite way, sometimes he doesn’t. When he’s in that mode of pulling the ball, let’s me see if he’s going to move over himself, or am I going to have to keep telling him?

“Right now, it’s fine. I don’t mind. Eventually, I’m going to look over and he’s going to be in the right spot.”

If Anderson is going to blow up into a full-fledged star — many believe he will — his rough edges will have to be smoothed over at the plate, too. He had a nice-looking .283 batting average and showed flashes of explosive power to go with his obvious speed, but the strikeouts were awfully high (117) and the walks awfully low (13) over 410 rookie at-bats.

“The word is ‘he strikes out a lot and doesn’t walk much,’ but that’s for people outside this locker room,” Anderson said. “I can’t really control what other people think about me, but I can control getting better. Things happen as you grow and mature. I’m still growing.”

Anderson’s favorite shortstop to watch is Cleveland’s Francisco Lindor. He’s a fan of the Cubs’ Addison Russell, too, and can envision a time when there’s robust debate about who’s the No. 1 shortstop in Chicago.

“I’ve got to fine out what separates me from those other guys,” he said. “I’m big on finding ways to separate yourself — speed, bat, defense, whatever.”

Frazier believes his infield partner is “right there with any shortstop” measuring by pure talent. He even dares to liken Anderson to the great Ozzie Smith.

“I’m not saying he’s there yet, but he can emulate that,” Frazier said. “Even when he’s not in the right position, he can get to the ball so quickly and has such a nice release. He needs to work on his [back] flip, though.”

That, and a few other things. Frazier will be chirping at him.

“Don’t worry,” he said. “I’ll be over there to shake Timmy up when he needs it.”

NOTE: Starting pitchers Derek Holland and Michael Kopech got some simulated game action in Tuesday, which was an off day for the Sox. Working with catcher Omar Narvaez, Holland threw 50 pitches over three-plus “innings,” focusing on fastball and changeup location. The 20-year-old Kopech was up and down three times and threw 45 pitches, emphasizing fastball command and his feel for his changeup.

