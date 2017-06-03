Sox pitching coach on Shields: ‘This year, watch him do better’

GLENDALE, Ariz. — James Shields put his good and bad sides on display Monday.

He got through two scoreless innings against the Padres, setting them down in order in the second inning. It was a welcome reminder that, as bad as Shields’ 2016 season was — and it was beyond awful — he did deliver quality starts in four of his last seven outings.

But in the third inning, Shields served up a blend of walks, hits allowed and a two-run throwing error as four Padres in all came in to score. Hey, wasn’t Shields the guy who lost 19 games and gave up 40 home runs last season — both major league highs — and went 4-12 with a 6.77 ERA after being traded to Chicago?

White Sox fans know all too well the answer is yes.

Any chance a 35-year-old Shields, the Sox’ highest-paid player at $21 million ($11 million of which is being paid by the Padres), will get his groove back?

“He’s had a tremendous career. Check the numbers,” pitching coach Don Cooper said before the game. “Last year, he had a rough time. This year, watch him do better.

“It didn’t go well for him initially, but then he was throwing the ball well. We need more of the good ones rather than the ones we saw earlier.”

Shields was disappointed about walking three hitters in 2 2/3 innings in his second spring start.

“I’m not that type of guy who walks guys very often,” he said. “Having three walks on the day is definitely not what I want to do.”

Frazier on target

We’re only one week into March, but Sox third baseman Todd Frazier is itching to play. The plan remains for him to make his 2017 Cactus League debut Wednesday against the Brewers at Camelback Ranch. Manager Rick Renteria sees a couple of at-bats and four or five innings in the field in Frazier’s immediate future.

“Man, I hope so,” Frazier said. “I want to get out there. I’m not here to sit around and watch other guys play. Let’s get it going already.”

Frazier strained an oblique muscle on his left side shortly after reporting to camp last month.

Sorry, Charlie

Center fielder Charlie Tilson, who has been out for more than two weeks due to a stress reaction in his right foot, still isn’t out of the woods.

“He’s not there yet,” Renteria said. “I think, for us, he’s just starting to resume activity, still swinging the bat, still throwing. He’s going from jogging to trying to increase his running with a little bit more intensity. But obviously we’re still guarded.”

