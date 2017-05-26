Sox prospect Giolito hopes to ride momentum of ‘special’ no-hitter

Given the rough patch he has had to work through this season, White Sox prospect Lucas Giolito was looking for anything that would validate his efforts.

A seven-inning no hitter on Thursday night did the trick.

Giolito, the No. 2 prospect in the Sox system according to MLB.com, became the first Charlotte Knights pitcher to throw a hitter since 2013 when he shut out the Syracuse Chiefs, 4-0.

Giolito threw 87 pitches, including for 50 for strikes and walked three. The victory was just the second of the season for the Giolito (2-5), who had struggled over his first six starts of the year.

Lucas Giolito tosses a NO-HITTER! pic.twitter.com/8XizNAgkvC — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) May 25, 2017

Giolito was acquired in the offseason in the trade that sent Adam Eaton to the Nationals.

“(The no-hitter) was special just with the way the year has gone,” Giolito said on a conference call on Friday morning. “It didn’t start the way I wanted to, (the) numbers haven’t been great. So it’s great to have a no-hitter under my belt, (my) first professional one, and just take that and work from there.

“I’m just going to keep working on the things I’ve been working on the past few weeks and hopefully string a few good ones together.”

Lucas Giolito (@LGio27) tosses the first no-hitter in BB&T Ballpark history! Congrats, Lucas! pic.twitter.com/IfFXqSQAQY — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) May 26, 2017

Giolito walked three hitters in the first, sixth and seventh innings, but had command of his fastball more than in any other start this season. Giolito was able to keep the ball down in the strike zone and used the run support he received as Danny Hayes, Niky Delmonico and Adam Engel all homered for the Knights.

The no-hitter was the first for the Knights since July 25, 2013 when right-hander Andre Rienzo threw a seven-inning no-hitter in the first game of a doubleheader against the Indianapolis Indians. Giolito, who threw a no-hitter as a high school junior, became the first Knights pitcher to throw a no-hitter at BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte.

Giolito, who has a 5.44 ERA after Thursday’s outing, said Friday he hopes to ride the momentum of Thursday’s no-hitter and build on it as he attempts to put his early-season struggles behind him.

“Any time you can go a few innings in a row without giving up a hit, you feel pretty good about yourself,” Giolito said. “So as far as confidence goes, I’m feeling much better. I can’t wait to get back on the mound in five days.”

