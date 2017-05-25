Sox prospect tosses 7-inning, no hitter at Class 3A Charlotte

White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito threw a seven-inning no-hitter in game one of doubleheader at Class 3A Charlotte Knights against the Syracuse Chiefs on Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Giolito (2-5, 5.44 ERA) threw 87 pitches — of which 50 were strikes) and allowed three walks. He struck-out three batters in the 4-0 win.

The 22-year-old right hander is ranked No. 12 on MLB.com’s list of major league prospects. He was acquired in the trade for outfielder Adam Eaton.

Giolito played six games for the Washington Nationals, but struggled last season after the trade. He spent last year in the minors.

Lucas Giolito #27 of the Chicago White Sox pitches in the first inning of a Cactus League spring training game against Chicago Cubs on Feb. 27, 2017 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

“I experienced a lot of hardship in the big leagues last year,” Giolito said in Spring training. “I didn’t pitch well at all. I got hit pretty hard, so I learned a lot from that. I took a lot away, about dealing with adversity, being able to make adjustments on the fly, slowing things down when they’re speeding up. I’m trying to take everything I learned and apply that and be a little bit better this year.”