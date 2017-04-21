White Sox put James Shields on DL with strained lat

James Shields pitches in his most recent start Sunday against the Twins. The White Sox placed Shields on the 10-day disabled list Friday.

James Shields’ strong start to the season has been interrupted by a strained right latissimus dorsi muscle.

The White Sox placed Shields on the 10-day disabled list on Friday, one day before he was scheduled to make his fourth start. General manager Rick Hahn said the club would purchase the contract of veteran righthander Mike Pelfrey from Class AAA Charlotte to start Saturday’s game against the Indians.

“We do think that based on the MRI that we performed on (Shields) this afternoon that it’s a relatively minor strain, and we’re optimistic that he will only miss a couple of turns through the rotation,” Hahn said.

Shields felt some discomfort in his last outing Sunday against the Twins but was able to pitch six innings. He received treatment over the past few days and tested the muscle Friday but felt more discomfort, Hahn said.

Shields, 35, is 1-0 with a 1.62 ERA in three starts. He has limited opponents to a .153 batting average.

“There’s no reason for me to believe right now that he wont be able to pick up where he left off once he comes off the DL here hopefully in a couple weeks,” Hahn said. “You certainly never want to see anybody wind up on the disabled list, but we didn’t want to take the chance with him.”

Pelfrey, 33, went 4-10 with a 5.07 ERA in 24 appearances (22 starts) with Detroit last season. He has a lifetime record of 65-91 with a 4.57 ERA over parts of 11 seasons with the Mets, Twins and Tigers.

Feeling better

After surviving back-to-back bouts of the flu that cost him a half-dozen games and 10 pounds, Todd Frazier sounded like a celebrity spokesman for the importance of proper hygiene.

“You’ve just got to stay clean,” said Frazier, who joked that he needed to steer clear of his germy kids. “Wash your hands every time you get a chance. I had to learn that the hard way. My hands are as dry as can be right now. I feel like I’m overwashing them.”

Frazier returned to the lineup Friday after missing four straight games and six of the past eight contests. He played third base and batted cleanup between Jose Abreu and Avisail Garcia.

Frazier said he regained the 10 pounds he lost by eating frequent, healthy meals.

“Anything, really,” Frazier said. “Lots of chicken. A lot of chicken, man. Some healthier foods for myself that I need to start eating more of.

“That’s kind of one of the reasons why I guess you do get sick is because you’re not eating the right things. From working with the training staff with Herm and Alan Thomas, we’ve been getting after it.”

Ready to go

Geovany Soto is eligible to return from the 10-day disabled list Saturday after missing the past nine games because of inflammation in his right elbow.

The 34-year-old catcher threw to the bases before Friday’s game and reported no problems with his arm. He said he was ready to be activated but would defer to the team to determine his return date.

“I was just trying to calm it down (over the past 10 days),” Soto said. “I felt like it was angry a little bit, my forearm and stuff, but now it’s a lot better. I feel unbelievable.”

Soto is hitting .267 (4 of 15) with three home runs and five RBIs in five games.