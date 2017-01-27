SoxFest notes: Sale and Eaton, Bourjos, WBC, Frazier

General manger Rick Hahn insisted Chris Sale and Adam Eaton were not traded because of any off the field issues this offseason.

“Let me be clear, those trades had nothing to do with anything that happened outside of the lines,’’ Hahn said.

Sale’s temper got him in hot water with management when he called out vice president Ken Williams for interfering in the Adam LaRoche situation during spring training and when he tore up throwback uniforms during the season because he didn’t want to pitch in them.

“Chris Sale is an elite starter who will probably pitch in October this year and Adam Eaton is elite defender and very talented player who will help his team contend for a championship,’’ Hahn said. “The reason they were moved is weren’t in a position to contend with them on our roster.’’

Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria listens to a question during a media reception at the baseball team's annual fan convention Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Hahn said he expects all seven prospects acquired in the trades for Sale and Eaton to start the season in the minor leagues.

White Sox way

First-year manager Rick Renteria has been talking about doing things “the White Sox way.”

During the first question and answer session with fans at SoxFest Friday at the Chicago Hilton, Renteria shed some light on what that is.

“The way we do this is by holding our players accountable for the actions they take or don’t take,’’ Renteria said. “There are many ways to play the game.

“The White Sox way is to “back up bases, bust your rear end out of the [batter’s] box out and play with maximum effort.’’

That received instant applause from the audience.

Renteria, who was manager Robin Ventura’s bench coach last season, says five to seven teams in the majors play like that.

“That should be everyone’s way,’’ he said. “We’re going to try and make it the White Sox way.’’

Sox sign OF Bourjos

Peter Bourjos was signed to a minor-league contract, and figures to have a shot at making the major league roster out of spring training. The fleet Bourjos, 29, who owns a career .243/.300/.382 slash line with the Angels, Cardinals and Phillies, can play all three outfield positions and the Sox could stand some protection and depth with prospect Charlie Tilson looking like a frontrunner to start in center.

Frazier dealing with sore finger

Todd Frazier re-aggravated a left index finger lifting weights this offseason but insists he’ll be ready for spring training, saying the finger looks worse than it is. Frazier injured the finger during on a swing during the last week of the 2016 season and had a second MRI.

“No tear,’’ Frazier said. “I’m just worried about swinging. There might be a slow process at the beginning but I’ll get going here a couple weeks in.’’

Four Sox set for World Classic

Jose Quintana (Colombia), Miguel Gonzalez (Mexico), Nate Jones and David Robertson (U.S.) are committed to playing in the World Baseball Classic in March. Robertson is on the U.S. provisional roster.

Abreu on board

In a quiet market for power hitters, Jose Abreu’s name hasn’t surfaced much in trade rumors, which is fine by the Cuban slugger.

“I want to play for this team for a very long time,’’ Abreu said through translator Billy Russo.

Abreu said the trades of Sale and Eaton “were the right moves for us at the time.’’