Spectator dies at U.S. Open

Fans stand near the course at the U.S. Open. | David J. Phillip/Associated Press

A spectator at the U.S. Open died Friday and the cause of death is not yet clear.

The United State Golf Association (USGA) released a statement confirming the death.

“The USGA was saddened to learn that a spectator at Erin Hills passed away a short time ago,” the USGA statement said. “Out of respect for the family, we are unable to provide additional information at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with those surrounding this individual during this difficult time.”

The medical examiner was called around 2 p.m. to the scene, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Temperatures on Friday were in the low 80s with roughly 40 percent humidity in the air, according to the National Weather Service.

This is the second issue pertaining to spectators this week at the U.S. Open, which is being played on Erin Hills golf course in Wisconsin. E. coli bacteria was found Thursday in a hydration station by the course’s 12th hole, according to USA Today. No symptoms of possible infections have been reported yet.

The bacteria was found after a blimp caught on fire and crashed Thursday afternoon. The blimp’s pilot, who was the only person on the blimp, is in critical condition after suffering serious burns.