Spike Lee, Knicks fans rejoice in Phil Jackson’s departure

With news breaking that the Knicks and Phil Jackson have parted ways after three tumultuous seasons, the Knicks fans have taken to social media to express their excitement.

Longtime Knicks superfan Spike Lee posted a photo with outstretched arms on Instagram with the simple caption “HALLELUJAH.”

HALLELUJAH. A post shared by Spike Lee (@officialspikelee) on Jun 28, 2017 at 4:40am PDT

“Bye Phil Bye!!!” tweeted actor Michael Rapaport.

“It’s like a total train wreck,” tennis great John McEnroe told the Associated Press earlier this week.

“I mean I’ve been a Knicks fan since I was a kid, so this is just getting beyond belief,” he said.