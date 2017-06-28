With news breaking that the Knicks and Phil Jackson have parted ways after three tumultuous seasons, the Knicks fans have taken to social media to express their excitement.
Longtime Knicks superfan Spike Lee posted a photo with outstretched arms on Instagram with the simple caption “HALLELUJAH.”
“Bye Phil Bye!!!” tweeted actor Michael Rapaport.
“It’s like a total train wreck,” tennis great John McEnroe told the Associated Press earlier this week.
“I mean I’ve been a Knicks fan since I was a kid, so this is just getting beyond belief,” he said.