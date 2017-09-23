Sports world revolts: LeBron James, Roger Goodell fire back at Trump

FILE - In this Friday, June 9, 2017 file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives on Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) during the second half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals in Cleveland. The Golden State Warriors were the last team standing when the NBA season closed in June. Thanks to a preseason trip to China, they are one of the first teams to get going this season as the league gets up and rolling again. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

President Donald Trump finds himself this Saturday on the receiving end of critical remarks from NBA superstar LeBron James and a defensive statement from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

James called Trump a “bum” after the president rescinded his White House invite for Steph Curry of the world-champion Golden State Warriors.

Trump — in a morning tweet — said Curry’s hesitation on a potential White House visit caused him to rescind the invite — on that officially hadn’t been made.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Trump’s tweet created a firestorm on Twitter, and James of the Cleveland Cavaliers — the team that lost to the Warriors in the NBA Finals — had the loudest reaction, suggesting the honor of visiting the White House vanished once Trump took up residency.

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

It’s worth noting — mainly because Trump tends to keep score of such things — that as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Trump’s tweet had 96,000 likes and James’ tweet had 295,000 likes.

What set off the president, evidently, was Curry’s comments during a Warriors media session on Friday.

“We don’t stand for basically what our president has said — and hasn’t said,” Curry told reporters. “By not going, hopefully, that will inspire some change in what we will tolerate in this country.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr — the former Bulls star — has said his team was planning to discuss the potential White House visit before its first practice on Saturday. No official invite had been extended, but it’s a given that championship teams visit the White House — as the Cubs did in June.

Meanwhile, during a speech in Alabama on Friday night, Trump ripped into the current state of the NFL, firing up his partisan crowd with these comments on players refusing to stand during the national anthem:

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He’s fired! He’s fired!

“The only thing you could do better, is if you see it, even if it’s just one player, leave the stadium. I guarantee things will stop. Things will stop. Just pick up and leave. Pick up and leave. Not the same game anymore, anyway.”

That prompted a rare response from Goodell, who said in a statement:

“The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture. There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we’ve experienced over the last month. Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities.”

Trump also said referees are “ruining the game” by calling 15-yard penalties for “beautiful” tackles.

The NFL Players Association released an expanded statement Saturday morning, saying that it makes “no apologies” for protecting the rights of its members, which includes freedom of speech.

“Their decision is no different from the one made by countless others who refused to let ‘what they do’ define or restrict ‘who they are’ as Americans,” it said. “No man or woman should ever have to choose a job that forces them to surrender their rights.”