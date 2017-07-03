Baseball 03/07/2017, 12:15pm

Spring cleaning: Cubs cut six pitchers from big-league camp

Gordon Wittenmyer
MESA, Ariz. – In their first round of spring cuts Tuesday, the Cubs reassigned six non-roster pitchers to minor-league camp.

The four right-handers cut: Andury Acevedo, Daniel Corcino, Fernando Rodriguez and Ryan Williams. The two left-handers: Gerardo Concepcion and Manny Parra.

It still leaves 34 pitchers in camp, an unusually high number.

“Just guys that needed their work,” manager Joe Maddon said. “When you have this many pitchers in camp – and we anticipated more guys leaving to go to the [World Baseball Classic]; they didn’t – it becomes nearly impossible to work all these guys.

Ryan Williams

“You’re not being unfair. It’s not like you’re not giving them a good enough look. They need to work.”

