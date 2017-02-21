Spring has sprung a lull in White Sox rebuild

GLENDALE, Ariz. – So this is it?

More than a few White Sox fans, while on board with the Chris Sale and Adam Eaton trades which reeled in seven prospects and signaled the start of a rebuild, want to see more.

There is a “theory” going around that Sale and Eaton were traded because they either spoke out against vice president Ken Williams during the LaRoche catastrophe last spring or contributed to some other levels of tension in the clubhouse.

That no other trades have been made adds fuel to that fire. While Sale curried no favor by blasting Williams and cutting up throwback jerseys before a game he was scheduled to start in a rage against the organization, the fact of the matter is they were dealt because of the hauls of young talent brought in return.

Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn listens to a question during a media reception at the baseball team's annual fan convention Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Sox’ other high end trade chip, Jose Quintana, was probably close to being gone, too. General manager Rick Hahn has said a similar deal on two occasions, at least one presumably around the holidays, fell through at the ownership level, and it’s reasonable to assume it involved Quintana.

Since then, the Sox haven’t back down from their lofty demands and talks have simmered. More than a week into spring training, it’s beginning to look more and more like Quintana will be the Opening Day starter when the Sox host the Tigers April 3. Trades do happen during spring training, but the non-waiver Aug. 1 deadline will be a more active time and

Hahn is holding his cards, knowing he doesn’t have to deal the 28-year old left-hander who is under contract control till 2020. Quintana would have value a year from now with three years left on his reasonable deal that would top out at $11.5 million in the final club option.

“The reasons we pull the trigger [on a trade] is because we feel it’s going to put us in the best position for the long term,’’ Hahn said. “On any given player, their length of control and how you project their performance going forward will factor into whether the return serves us better for the long term or it’s better to sit and let this player continue to develop or be part of the plans for the long term.’’

The Nats were interested in Sox closer David Robertson but not for all of his contract, and when they signed catcher Matt Wieters for $23 million Tuesday, their available cash was depleted even more. That seemed to enhance Robertson’s chances of sticking longer.

With a respectable veteran starting rotation of Quintana, Carlos Rodon, Miguel Gonzalez, Derek Holland and James Shields and a lineup that includes Jose Abreu, Todd Frazier, Tim Anderson, Melky Cabrera and Brett Lawrie, the Sox don’t shape up today as a contender in the AL Central. They don’t look like the 100-loss team some envisioned when the first two rebuilding moves were made, either.

Not yet, anyway.

“We don’t view it as everyone in that locker room needs to be moved to serve the next championship White Sox club,’’ Hahn said. “A lot of those players are hopefully going to play key roles on that next club. If we get to the point where we feel like it’s in the long term benefit of the club to perhaps take a little something away from today to serve the longer greater good, then that’s when you wind up making a deal.’’