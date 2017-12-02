Spring-training storylines: Nats need a closer — and Sox have one

Just 101 days ago, the Cubs rewrote history. Does it seem longer since the night a smiling, stumbling Kris Bryant tossed the ball across the diamond to Anthony Rizzo to cap a wild Game 7 that clinched the Cubs’ first World Series championship since 1908?

Well, next year is here. Pitchers and catchers report to most camps beginning Monday, with first workouts a day later. USA Today breaks down the most important storylines to play out under the skies in Arizona and Florida.

Ready for a baseball fix? Well, pace yourself. Opening Day remains 50 days away.

Can the Nationals close it down?

They tried to re-sign free-agent closer Mark Melancon and came away empty-handed, watching him leave for the Giants.

They tried to lure free-agent closer Aroldis Chapman, only to see him return to the Yankees.

They went after free-agent closer Kenley Jansen, only to watch him stay with the Dodgers.

Now they plan to go with, well, Blake Treinen? Treinen, who throws 95 to 97 mph, has terrific stuff but only one career save.

Shawn Kelley? The same guy who has had two Tommy John surgeries and gave up a crushing two-run triple to Justin Turner in the Nationals’ Game 5 loss to the Dodgers in the National League Division Series?

Koda Glover? The 23-year-old was drafted only two years ago, has 19 games of big-league experience and is recovering from a torn labrum in a hip.

Bring back Jonathan Papelbon? Next.

The Nationals say they are willing to go into the spring with an open mind, but there’s one man who makes all the sense in the world. His name is David Robertson, and he’s the White Sox’ closer.

The Nationals tried to include him in their trade for Sox outfielder Adam Eaton this winter and looked as though they were close to sealing the deal last week, but there’s still no trade.

The Sox remain optimistic a trade will be consummated, but a high-ranking Nationals official said the sides have hit a stalemate and no trade is imminent. It just might be a matter of who blinks first.

Of course, the Nationals could take the gamble of going into the season with one of their own and reassess at the trade deadline July 31. They have traded for a closer at the deadline the last two summers, acquiring Melancon last season and Papelbon in 2015.

It certainly worked for the Cubs when they acquired Chapman at the deadline last season. He helped them win the World Series. In fact, if you look at the last four World Series champions, all had different closers in October than who started the season in the role.

The Nationals might take the gamble, too, but all signs point to a trade for Robertson before the start of the season.

Can the World Baseball Classic do no harm?

Every four years, teams brace for the departure of some of their players for at least a week as the World Baseball Classic interrupts the gentle routine of spring training.

Aware of the tournament’s importance to Major League Baseball, clubs mostly bite their tongues publicly while praying their players return in one piece. Those worries might be heightened this year, with the U.S. team loading up with stars such as Buster Posey, Nolan Arenado, Giancarlo Stanton, Paul Goldschmidt and Andrew Miller.

In previous tournaments, concerns about injuries have proved to be mostly unfounded because WBC rules and careful handling of players have minimized ailments. Still, accidents can happen. Dodgers shortstop Hanley Ramirez needed thumb surgery after getting hurt in the 2013 final while playing for the Dominican Republic.

The U.S. squad this year will be in the capable hands of three-time Manager of the Year Jim Leyland.

‘‘He’s a guy that is going to look after the players; it’s just who he is,’’ said Giants manager Bruce Bochy, whose team is sending three key players in Posey, Johnny Cueto and Brandon Crawford to the WBC. ‘‘He’s a great manager because he cares about his players. He’s not going to abuse anybody.’’

But one of the functions spring training serves is giving players a chance to bond and get to know new teammates. The WBC disrupts that process and takes players away from their teams’ purview.

The Tigers will have no less than 15 players leaving in early March to play in the tournament. The Mets have the second-largest total with 13, followed by the Royals, Mariners, Indians and Cardinals with 11 apiece. All six figure to be contenders.

Yasiel Puig: Asset or hindrance?

Joc Pederson’s defensive skills and his second-half surge last season cemented his status as the Dodgers’ starting center fielder, at least against right-handers. The question of who will flank him will be answered during the spring. Much like last season, there is no shortage of candidates.

The Dodgers added one more to the mix last week when they signed former Gold Glover Franklin Gutierrez, a hint that Trayce Thompson’s back problems likely will continue to sideline him. Thompson didn’t play in a game last season after July 10.

Perhaps the biggest intrigue for the Dodgers is what they can expect from the enigmatic Yasiel Puig, whose OPS has dipped each of the last three seasons and who earned a one-month demotion to the minors in 2016. The Dodgers were tired enough of his act to shop him around last season, but they also realize he’s immensely talented, only 26 and perhaps the best solution to their well-chronicled woes against lefties. Puig led the Dodgers with a .784 OPS when facing left-handers.

‘‘If Yasiel is going to get 600 at-bats, then the Dodgers are in a pretty good place,’’ manager Dave Roberts told the Los Angeles Times. ‘‘With the skill set of Yasiel, if he’s performing and warrants being out there every night, then we’re in a good place.’’

Puig’s at-bats have shrunk from 558 in his All-Star season of 2014 to 334 last season, partly because of injuries and partly because of performance.

The other outfield options come with caveats of their own. Andrew Toles, who batted .314 with a .365 on-base percentage as a rookie, has played in only 48 major-league games. Veteran Andre Ethier missed most of last season with a broken leg and turns 35 in April. They both hit left-handed.

On the right-handed side, Scott Van Slyke is coming off a down season in which he was hampered by a wrist injury, Thompson still is healing from his back fractures and Kike Hernandez is more of a utility type.

Gutierrez, who had a .780 OPS with the Mariners last season, brings added depth and experience, but the Dodgers really could use a productive Puig to clear up their outfield picture.

Will the Mets strike a balance in the outfield?

The Mets certainly struggled with a World Series hangover a year ago, with nearly all of their returning starting pitchers coming to camp this year recovering from an injury or surgery.

Matt Harvey missed most of last season after having surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome. Jacob deGrom had surgery to remove an ulnar nerve. Steve Matz had surgery to remove bone spurs. Noah Syndergaard was bothered all season by a nagging bone spur. And Zack Wheeler never did come back from his Tommy John surgery of two years ago.

The Mets think they all will be healthy now, and they will have Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman vying to join the rotation to overcome the defection of 43-year-old Bartolo Colon, who went 15-8 with a 3.43 ERA last season.

That means the Mets’ most urgent question this spring might be sorting out their outfield.

They re-signed Yoenis Cespedes to a four-year, $110 million contract to play left field, but the rest of the outfield is a crapshoot. They still have Juan Lagares and Curtis Granderson in center and Jay Bruce, whom they tried to trade all winter, in right. And Michael Conforto will play wherever there is room.

That’s four outfielders for two spots, which might lead Conforto back to the minors or Bruce or Conforto to shift to first base if Lucas Duda struggles.

Conforto, who hit only .220 last season, vows to be part of the mix. He says he learned from his struggles, is coming to camp in better shape and has the fiery temperament to prove he belongs on the Opening Day roster.

The Mets won’t worry about hurting anyone’s feelings. They’re built to win right now and will go with the hot hand. Outside of Cespedes, the other outfielders will be vying for a starting job.