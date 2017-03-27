Notes from around Chicago outdoors.
FIELD NOTES
WIlD OF THE WEEK
Elizabeth Pector photographed this squirrel for National Squirrel Appreciation Day back on Jan. 21. And no, I did not realize there was a National Squirrel Appreciation Day.
DALE’S MAILBAG
Q: “I’m curious about the inland trout. Where are the locations they plant them [in Cook County]? I fished Busse Lake in the fall, but my friend said they are not planted there in the spring.’’ Blessings, Mark
A: Spring inland trout season opens statewide Saturday, April 1, for Pastor Jones and others. Busse is not on the spring stocked lists. In Cook County, the lakes stocked in spring are Wolf, Green, Axehead, Belleau, Sag Quarry East and Horsetail (new as a spring site).
BIG NUMBER
28: Kentucky elk that arrived in the Flambeau River State Forest in Sawyer County, Wis. Once released from quarantine, they join the Clam Lake herd.
LAST WORD
“By May 1, we will have those ramps [at 95th Street] back in shape. You have my promise.’’
Scott Stevenson, Westrec Marinas, during the Mayor’s Fishing Advisory Committee meeting Thursday
WILD TIMES
HUNTER SAFETY
April 1-2: Hainesville, (847) 223-5700
April 4, 6, 11, 13: Downers Grove, (630) 963-1300 class 471009-01
April 8-9: Chicago, (630) 479-0708
April 29-30: Palatine, click here and it is program number 203560
FISH GATHERING
Wednesday, March 29: Tom Neustrom on “The Life Down Under-Know Your Electronics & Power Jigging Walleyes,’’ Walleyes Unlimited, Gurnee American Legion, 7 p.m., click here for info
DUCKS UNLIMITED
Wednesday, March 29: Silver Springs Volunteer Drive, free, Millhurst Ale House, Yorkville. Contact Mike Andersen, (630) 864-8676
ILLINOIS SEASONS
Saturday-Sunday, April 1-2: Statewide youth turkey hunt
NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION
Saturday, April 1: Will County Cutters Heritage Banquet, Cardinal Creek Golf Club, Beecher. Contact Troy Claus at (708) 946-3537 or email blacklab99@comcast.net
SHOWTIME
Saturday, April 1: Used & Antique Fishing Lure Flea Market: Zion Lutheran Church, McHenry, 8 a.m.-noon, contact Jim, (847) 767-9768 or Jitterbug69@comcast.net
PHEASANTS FOREVER
