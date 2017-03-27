Squirrel, promise, trout, elk: Notes around Chicago outdoors

Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

WIlD OF THE WEEK

Elizabeth Pector photographed this squirrel for National Squirrel Appreciation Day back on Jan. 21. And no, I did not realize there was a National Squirrel Appreciation Day.

DALE’S MAILBAG

Q: “I’m curious about the inland trout. Where are the locations they plant them [in Cook County]? I fished Busse Lake in the fall, but my friend said they are not planted there in the spring.’’ Blessings, Mark

A: Spring inland trout season opens statewide Saturday, April 1, for Pastor Jones and others. Busse is not on the spring stocked lists. In Cook County, the lakes stocked in spring are Wolf, Green, Axehead, Belleau, Sag Quarry East and Horsetail (new as a spring site).

BIG NUMBER

28: Kentucky elk that arrived in the Flambeau River State Forest in Sawyer County, Wis. Once released from quarantine, they join the Clam Lake herd.

LAST WORD

“By May 1, we will have those ramps [at 95th Street] back in shape. You have my promise.’’

Scott Stevenson, Westrec Marinas, during the Mayor’s Fishing Advisory Committee meeting Thursday

WILD TIMES

HUNTER SAFETY

April 1-2: Hainesville, (847) 223-5700

April 4, 6, 11, 13: Downers Grove, (630) 963-1300 class 471009-01

April 8-9: Chicago, (630) 479-0708

April 29-30: Palatine, click here and it is program number 203560

FISH GATHERING

Wednesday, March 29: Tom Neustrom on “The Life Down Under-Know Your Electronics & Power Jigging Walleyes,’’ Walleyes Unlimited, Gurnee American Legion, 7 p.m., click here for info

DUCKS UNLIMITED

Wednesday, March 29: Silver Springs Volunteer Drive, free, Millhurst Ale House, Yorkville. Contact Mike Andersen, (630) 864-8676

ILLINOIS SEASONS

Saturday-Sunday, April 1-2: Statewide youth turkey hunt

NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION

Saturday, April 1: Will County Cutters Heritage Banquet, Cardinal Creek Golf Club, Beecher. Contact Troy Claus at (708) 946-3537 or email blacklab99@comcast.net

SHOWTIME

Saturday, April 1: Used & Antique Fishing Lure Flea Market: Zion Lutheran Church, McHenry, 8 a.m.-noon, contact Jim, (847) 767-9768 or Jitterbug69@comcast.net

PHEASANTS FOREVER

