KRASNOYE, Russia — His arena made of 4,500 straw bales comes with tiered seating for 300 and flagpoles. It hosted its first tournament — for local teams only — last weekend using modified soccer rules.
“It’s good to get people excited and create a sports atmosphere ahead of the World Cup,” Ponomaryov said in a recent interview.
The real St. Petersburg Stadium has drawn ire for its cost, corruption scandals, delays, and workers’ deaths.
Ponomaryov is a fan of the Zenit St. Petersburg club and says he modeled his straw stadium on Zenit’s new home in a gentle dig at the problems around the construction.
“It seemed pretty strange … how the cost of the stadium and its construction timeframe were increasing,” he said. Russia’s total World Cup budget is around $10.7 billion.
Zenit has accepted the straw stadium with good humor, offering Ponomaryov a ticket to a game at the real thing.
The harvest will keep him on the farm for the next few weeks, though, and he has in mind another project — organizing a Straw World Cup.
